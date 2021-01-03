JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $303,250.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $34.47 or 0.00101578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $303,250.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00117927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00165198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00508694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00260911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,382 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.