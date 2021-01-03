FirstBlood Price Tops $0.12 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $80.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00253095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.99 or 0.01953709 BTC.

About FirstBlood

1ST is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “1STUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.