Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target at $83.75

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders sold a total of 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

