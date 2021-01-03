Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $867.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Iconic Token has a market cap of $680,336.33 and $867.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0831 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00117927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00165198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00508694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00260911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,989,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,189,539 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

