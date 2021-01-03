$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.46. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $2.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $272.41 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $280.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

