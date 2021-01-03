Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Announce $2.59 EPS

Brokerages predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Dillard’s posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($3.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

