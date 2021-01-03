FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $862,358.62

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $862,358.62 and $2,798.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000160 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 536,954,876 coins and its circulating supply is 512,687,979 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

