LBRY Credits Achieves Market Cap of $53.90 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 88% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $53.90 million and $59.10 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00027198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00116599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00163238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00498263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00259505 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018250 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003285 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 703,837,888 coins and its circulating supply is 516,925,984 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

