StableUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00027198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00116599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00163238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00498263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00259505 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018250 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003285 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

