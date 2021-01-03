HEX Trading Up 75.4% This Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $18.68 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 75.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00033755 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001462 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019939 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004242 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002907 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

