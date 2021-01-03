IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, IDEX has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00027198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00116599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00163238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00498263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00259505 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018250 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003285 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,504,659 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

