Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Target Price at $183.06

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.06.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

HON stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.66. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

