PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.26 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 57.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $17.26 million and $1.36 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035693 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,517,302,872 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

