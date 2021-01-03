Education Ecosystem Market Capitalization Tops $742,181.80 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 67.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $742,181.80 and approximately $68,970.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00250059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $656.93 or 0.01931486 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.