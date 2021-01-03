BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $657,661.42 and approximately $16,198.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00250059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.93 or 0.01931486 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

