PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $110.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.69.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,290,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PTC by 112.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,400,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,907,000 after acquiring an additional 95,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,243,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

