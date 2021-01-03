Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) PT at $40.86

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,556,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,385,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after buying an additional 1,151,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

