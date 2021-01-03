NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $26.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $893,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,779 shares of company stock worth $4,467,504. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,316,000 after buying an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after acquiring an additional 489,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NMI by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.65 on Thursday. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

