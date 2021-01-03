Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Receives $34.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 278.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 39,928.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 320.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

