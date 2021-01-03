FuzeX (FXT) Trading 36.3% Higher Over Last Week

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $346,204.20 and approximately $17.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00248347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.67 or 0.01918636 BTC.

About FuzeX

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

