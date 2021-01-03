MintCoin (MINT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. MintCoin has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $27.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002381 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MintCoin

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

