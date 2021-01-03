TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VREYF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

VREYF opened at $2.16 on Friday. TORC Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

