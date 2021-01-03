Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives $23.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFPZF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFPZF opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. Canfor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.