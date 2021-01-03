$1.19 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.55. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

NYSE:SPB opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

