Benchmark Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.28 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $149,594.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00027228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00118421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00165788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00500418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00259297 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018152 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003283 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,750,000 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

