Ambrosus One Day Volume Reaches $563,478.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $563,478.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00027228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00118421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036653 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00165788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00500418 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

