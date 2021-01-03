cVault.finance Price Reaches $3,410.25 on Major Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and $1.87 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $3,410.25 or 0.09985720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00027228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00118421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00165788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00500418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00259297 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018152 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003283 BTC.

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

