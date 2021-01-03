Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. Western Digital posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $10.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $67,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,489,000 after buying an additional 1,198,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after buying an additional 627,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

