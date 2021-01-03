Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEXAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. Atos has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

