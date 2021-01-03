First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

