Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS WAKE opened at $17.92 on Friday. Wake Forest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits and IRAs. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

