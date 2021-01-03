Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $759,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 719,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.