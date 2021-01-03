Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

