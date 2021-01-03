VNX Exchange Hits One Day Volume of $157,514.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One VNX Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $8.18 million and $157,514.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00026634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00117731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00164822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00497171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00258492 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018169 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

