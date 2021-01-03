Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) to Issue None Dividend of $0.10 on January 20th

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBNK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

