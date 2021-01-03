Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America has a payout ratio of 533.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.54 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

HTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

