Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (JUTOY) to Issue Dividend of $4.84 on February 22nd

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 4.8365 per share on Monday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of JUTOY stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28. Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services.

