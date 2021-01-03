Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 20th

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend by 63.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HURC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

