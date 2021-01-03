Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 20th

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend by 63.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HURC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Dividend History for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

