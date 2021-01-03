First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.
Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
