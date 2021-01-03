First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

