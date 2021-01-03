Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.69. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.88.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $348.03 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

