Reviewing Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) & Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 3.40 $54.94 million $1.10 39.32 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.49 billion 2.46 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 11.02% 14.53% 3.78% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 15.51% 17.42% 8.74%

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, the company provides network service to 844,194 postpaid and 274,012 prepaid subscribers. The Broadband segment offers broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky. This segment also leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services; and voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The Tower segment owns 225 cell towers and leased spaces. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV, gaming, and advertising services to home customers. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV and related consumer digital services. The company's Enterprise segment offers ICT and digital platform that covers enterprise-grade connectivity services, including satellite, IT services, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and other adjacent services. Its Wholesale and International Business segment provides wholesale telecommunication carrier services, international business, tower business, and infrastructure and network management services. The company's Others segment offers digital services, such as digital platform, digital content, and e-commerce; and property management services. The company also provides building management and maintenance services, payment, business management consulting and capital venture, health insurance administration, tourism, directory information, telecommunication construction and trading, and multimedia portal services; acts as a civil consultant and developer; and leases offices. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 9.4 million fixed wireline customers, including 9.0 million fixed broadband customers; and 171.1 million cellular subscribers, including 110.3 million mobile broadband customers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

