Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $847,568.69 and $3.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00115892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00162248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00497495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00259158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018141 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Token Trading

Falcon Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.