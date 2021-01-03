Syntropy Price Tops $0.20 (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Syntropy has a total market cap of $65.33 million and $1.02 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Syntropy

NOIA is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

