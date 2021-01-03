WeTrust Reaches Market Cap of $353,353.40 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. WeTrust has a total market cap of $353,353.40 and $58.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00036863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00247625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.94 or 0.01916904 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.