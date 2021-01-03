Aragon Achieves Market Capitalization of $124.08 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Aragon has a market capitalization of $124.08 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aragon has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00009168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

ANT is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

