Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Announce $3.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021


Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Big Lots stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $57.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 91.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 3,272.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 269,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 152.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $9,804,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

