-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.18). Chico’s FAS posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 966.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 60,583.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 355,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,694 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 26.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

