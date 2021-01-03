Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.27). Brinker International reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.74.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.