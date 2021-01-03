Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.68 Million

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $92.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.95 million to $93.00 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $86.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $363.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.31 million to $363.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.72 million to $392.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.