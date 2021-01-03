Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 10,894 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 57,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 285,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.